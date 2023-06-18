OGDCL announces commencement of production from Wali (Bettani) Field

ISLAMABAD -Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced commencement of production from the Wali (Bettani) Oil & Gas Field situated in district Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. OGDCL has successfully completed the installation of all necessary production facilities, which include well flow lines, gathering network, separators, dehydration plant, membrane unit, crude oil storage tanks, and dispatch gantries. These facilities have been installed by OGDCL team utilizing in-house expertise and resources. The development of early production facility did not involve any import or local procurement as equipment available at other facilities was refurbished, remodeled and upgraded for utilization at Wali (Bettani). Going forward OGDCL will drill two additional wells i.e.Wali Deep #1 and Wali # 02 during the next few months. Upon completion of these wells production would enhance to 50 MMSCF/Day with 3000bbl of oil. The production from Wali (Bettani) field will help in meeting energy requirement of the country and mitigate reliance on imported energy. The initial production will help in saving $43m foreign exchange annually and upon full production by the end of FY 2023-24 the savings would surpass $176m.