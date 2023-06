One robber killed, two injured after encounter

GHOTKI-One robber was killed and two others injured and held with arms after exchange of fire with police on M-5 near Ghotki on Saturday. The district and motorway police on a tip-off launched joint operation for arrest of gangsters wanted in dozens of cases.

An encounter took place between the robbers and police resultantly one robber was killed and two others were injured and held while their one cohort managed to escape. Police recovered deadliest weapons from possession of the killed and arrested robbers. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital. The police confiscated the recovered weapons and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.

Woman injured as gunmen open fire inside Jamshoro police station

A woman was critically injured after unidentified gunmen stormed the Jamshoro police station in a brazen attack and allegedly opened fire.

The incident occurred as the woman arrived at the police station to file a case regarding the murder of her brother-in-law, who had been killed in a firing incident at the Sindh University Sosai lawyer’s chamber earlier in the day. Witnesses described a scene of chaos and panic as the armed assailants entered the Station House Officer’s (SHO) office and unleashed a hail of bullets. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Though the police have yet to release an official statement, it has been reported that the suspects responsible for the attack have been apprehended. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.

In the meantime, the SHO of Jamshoro police station has taken immediate notice and initiated action against the negligence displayed by policemen during the attack. Five police officers have been arrested due to their alleged failure to prevent the suspects from entering the premises.