LAHORE - Pakistan beat Maldives by 65-63 points in the Five-Nation International Basketball Championship match at Male, Maldives. Pakistan played well and took a lead of 40-34 in the half time. The men in green continued to shine and won the match by 65-63. Zain ul Hasan Khan scored 22, Zia ur Rehman 15 and Imad Ahmed 13 for Pakistan, who will face Bhutan in the third match of the league round.