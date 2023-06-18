Pakistani special athletes to compete for medals from today in Berlin

LAHORE-Special athletes of Pakistan will start their journey from today (Sunday) to vie for the medals in the 16th Special Olympic World Games in Berlin, Germany.

In connection with the preparations for which, the Pakistan squad had training sessions on Saturday. In the field hockey mixed event of the World Games, Pakistan team will play its first match against Belgium and the second match against the Netherlands. In the swimming event of 25M-50M freestyle event, Hassan Patel of the national team, while Amina Momin will compete in the 25m freestyle and 50m backstroke, whereas Fatima Ali in the 25m freestyle and backstroke will be seen in action.

On June 19, Pakistan’s women’s and men’s teams will participate in the 5*5 basketball event. Simran Mahesh, MahNoor, Farhan Aslam and Jamil ur Rahman will represent the national team in the single, double and team events of Bocci from June 20.

Starting from June 20 are the 50 meters, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1500 and 3000 meters races of the athletics events, and field events of the long jump, standing long jump, shot put and javelin competitions, in which our national athletes will feature.

The draws for the futsal event will be held on Monday, besides table tennis, powerlifting, badminton, cycling and tennis competitions will be held on June 20 and 21.