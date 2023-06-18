Pakpattan police arrest 202 peddlers, recover 187-kg drugs

LAHORE: - The Pakpattan police arrested 202 drug-peddlers and recovered 187-kg drugs worth Rs 11.8 million during the last two months. DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat, while sharing statistics of the police crackdown, said that the seized drugs included 24.270-kg hashish, 2.230-kg opium, 1.860-kg heroin, 52-gram ice and a total of 38.880 kilograms of other drugs. The Qaboola police arrested 28 drug-peddlers and recovered 38.880-kg drugs including 24.270-kg hashish, 2.230-kg opium, 1.860-kg heroin and 52-gram ice and registered 28 cases against the traffickers. The accused were identified as Pervaiz, Muhammad Irfan, Javed, Babar Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Nasira Bibi and others, he added. City Arifwala police arrested 26 drug-dealers and registered 26 cases against them. The arrested accused were identified as Abdul Rehman, Rabnawaz, Muhammad Naveed, Rustam Ali, Waseem, Muhammad Afzal, Shafqat, Mehndi Hasan, Khalid, Shahbaz, Zohaib and others, whereas 25-kg hashish was recovered from them.