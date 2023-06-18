Sunday, June 18, 2023
Pakpattan police arrest 202 peddlers, recover 187-kg drugs

Agencies
June 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE:   -    The Pakpattan police arrested 202 drug-peddlers and re­covered 187-kg drugs worth Rs 11.8 million during the last two months. DPO Pak­pattan Tariq Wilayat, while sharing statistics of the po­lice crackdown, said that the seized drugs included 24.270-kg hashish, 2.230-kg opium, 1.860-kg heroin, 52-gram ice and a total of 38.880 ki­lograms of other drugs. The Qaboola police arrested 28 drug-peddlers and recov­ered 38.880-kg drugs includ­ing 24.270-kg hashish, 2.230-kg opium, 1.860-kg heroin and 52-gram ice and regis­tered 28 cases against the traffickers. The accused were identified as Pervaiz, Mu­hammad Irfan, Javed, Babar Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Nasira Bibi and others, he added. City Arifwala police arrested 26 drug-dealers and regis­tered 26 cases against them. The arrested accused were identified as Abdul Rehm­an, Rabnawaz, Muhammad Naveed, Rustam Ali, Was­eem, Muhammad Afzal, Shafqat, Mehndi Hasan, Kha­lid, Shahbaz, Zohaib and oth­ers, whereas 25-kg hashish was recovered from them.

Agencies

