Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent.

–Victor Hugo

The blues has deep roots in American history, in specific African-American history. It originated on the Southern plantations in the 19th century and its inventors were slaves, ex-slaves and descendants of slaves. They sang as they toiled in the cotton and vegetable fields. It is generally accepted that blues was heavily embedded in African culture and was developed in the Mississippi Delta, just upriver from New Orleans. This is considered to be the birthplace of jazz as well; both have influenced each other immensely. Unlike jazz however, blues did not spread out from the South to the Midwest until the 1930s or 40s. Once this was done and blues was sung in the urban areas, music evolved immensely and it eventually gave birth to rock and roll.