PFF NC names women’s squad for upcoming international friendlies  

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) NC has announced 27 players squad for the upcoming international friendlies which takes place between 10 to 18 July. The camp for the national team will be taking place at different venues in Karachi in a few days. Pakistan squad includes Forwards: Aliya Sadiq, Anmol Hira, Isra Khan, Naqiyah Ali, Sanober Abdul Sattar and Zulfia Nazeer; Midfielders: Aliza Sabir, Kayenaat Bhokari, Maria Khan, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed, Suha Hirani and Zahmena Malik; Defenders: Kareema Mehdi, Kayla Siddiqui, Mishal Bhatti, Nizalia Siddiqui, Noureen Baig, Sahar Zaman, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan and Sophiya Qureshi; Goalkeepers: Fatima Naz, Mafia Parveen, Nisha Ashraf, Rumaysa Khan and Sahar Zaman. The camps aim at strengthening the players’ skills, tactics, and physical condition for the friendlies in July while 23 players squad will be finalized before traveling. Meanwhile, Pakistan team was defeated by Djibouti 3-1 in Four-Nation Cup in Mauritius. For Djibouti, Doualeh Mahamoud Elabeh (11th minute), Gabriel Dadzie (74th) and Samuel Akinbini (86th) scored one goal each while Umar Hayat (85th) struck one for Pakistan.