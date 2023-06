ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow on the demise of the leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) from Karachi Syed Munawar Raza. In a message of condolence in a tweet, he said he was saddened to hear about the passing away of Syed Mu­nawar Raza who was a friend, a sincere companion and lead­er of PML (N). He prayed for the absolution of the departed soul and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.