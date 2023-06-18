PM directs for expediting process of solarization of govt buildings

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to expedite the process of the conversion of the governmental buildings into the solar energy as country has enormous potential of solar energy.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Saturday, he said that concrete measures have been taken in the budget to generate electricity from the renewable resources especially from solar energy.

Highlighting the benefits of solar energy, the Prime Minister said that country can save precious foreign exchange as it will make possible to generate affordable electricity in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif also ordered to devise a final framework by accelerating the process of policymaking related to solar energy.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the policy related to the generation of electricity from renewable and ongoing countrywide projects related to the solar energy.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Khawaja Asif, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar and Riyaz Hussain Pirzada, Adviser to the Prime Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant Jahanzeb Khan, Chairman NEPRA and other officials.