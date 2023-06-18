PM Shehbaz calls Imran’s tenure a dark period

Shehbaz says people will not forget those who stalled country’s journey towards progress n Directs to expedite process of converting public buildings on solar energy.

LAHORE - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Saturday re­gretted that during the previous government’s dark period, Lahore was intentionally tar­geted with revenge and the international com­panies were unjust­ly harassed. Moreover, with political induc­tions, he said the com­panies and institutes were destroyed.

“The nation will not forget those who stalled the country’s journey to­wards progress and de­velopment,” the prime minister said while talking to a delegation of Albayrak Group, a re­nowned Turkish com­pany, led by its Presi­dent Ahmet Albayrak that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister ap­preciated the group’s services in solid waste management and public transport. PM’s adviser Ahad Cheema, PML-N senior leader Khawa­ja Hassan, Board mem­bers of Albayrak Group and other relevant au­thorities were present on the occasion.

The prime minister said that during their previous tenures, they had provided the res­idents of Lahore with international standard facilities. With global investment, they intro­duced the latest trav­eling, solid waste man­agement facilities and created job opportuni­ties, he added. The delega­tion expressed its deep in­terest in investment in dif­ferent sectors of Pakistan. During his recent visit to Tur­kiye, the Group had apprised the prime minister of its keen interest to invest in different sectors of Pakistan and their upcoming visit. ‘Alternative energy sources’ PM Shehbaz Sharif also reviewed the pro­cess of formulation of policy regarding alternative sourc­es of energy especially, so­lar energy. During a meet­ing chaired by him in Lahore, the prime minister said the government had ensured in the budget implementation of the measures about alter­native sources of energy in­cluding solar energy. He said the process of onverting pub­lic buildings on solar energy should be expedited. The so­lar energy will not only re­duce the cost of production but will also save precious foreign exchange, he said adding that the policy on so­lar energy should be final­ized as soon as possible. The prime minister noted that Pa­kistan had immense capacity to produce solar energy.