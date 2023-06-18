PML- N to win elections with majority: Maryam

LAHORE - Pakistan Mus­lim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organ­iser Maryam Nawaz has said that the party would win the upcom­ing general elections with thumping major­ity with the support of its committed workers and followers.

She said that the par­ty was fully prepared to go into the elections and would emerge as an effective parliamen­tary force in the gener­al elections.

She said this during meet­ings with PML-N leaders in­cluding Punjab General Secre­tary Awais Leghari, Member National Assembly Nadeem Abbas, former MNA Abdul Majeed Khan and former pro­vincial minister Naeem Khan Baba. They felicitated the par­ty leadership over success­ful holding of General Coun­cil meeting in Islamabad and also congratulated Maryam Nawaz on being elected Chief Organiser of the PML-N. They also expressed confidence in the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. Maryam Nawaz said the PML-N candi­dates would go into the elec­tions with full preparation, adding that policies and guide­line of Nawaz Sharif would be followed. She called upon the party workers to start people contact campaign.