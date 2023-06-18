PN continues rescue, relief operation in Sindh’s cyclone-hit areas

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy continues wide-scale humanitarian assistance and disas­ter relief operations in coastal ar­eas of Sindh. According to the Paki­stan Navy, its Emergency Response Teams, in coordination with local ad­ministration, continued evacuation of personnel from various areas and provided relief goods to aggrieved populace. The PN troops evacuated over 800 inhabitants from various coastal areas of Keti Bandar, Kharo Chan, Shah Bandar, Baghan, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali and Jati City. More­over, medical camp was held at Keti Bandar by Sindh government health department in coordination with World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO’s Country Head of Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahi Pala from Sri Lanka also visited and monitored health care activities. Around 230 people were treated in the medical camp and were also provided with mos­quito nets. Pakistan Navy’s medi­cal teams are providing healthcare facilities to affectees at shelter camps while patrolling of PN ships and Emergency Response Teams in the sea and affected areas continue to promptly respond to distress calls. Pakistan Navy’s Emergency Response Teams are poised and remain ready to provide rescue and relief assistance as the cyclone makes landfall off the Sindh coast, said the PN press release.