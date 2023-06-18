Sunday, June 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PN continues rescue, relief operation in Sindh’s cyclone-hit areas

PN continues rescue, relief operation in Sindh’s cyclone-hit areas
Our Staff Reporter
June 18, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Navy continues wide-scale humanitarian assistance and disas­ter relief operations in coastal ar­eas of Sindh. According to the Paki­stan Navy, its Emergency Response Teams, in coordination with local ad­ministration, continued evacuation of personnel from various areas and provided relief goods to aggrieved populace. The PN troops evacuated over 800 inhabitants from various coastal areas of Keti Bandar, Kharo Chan, Shah Bandar, Baghan, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali and Jati City. More­over, medical camp was held at Keti Bandar by Sindh government health department in coordination with World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO’s Country Head of Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahi Pala from Sri Lanka also visited and monitored health care activities. Around 230 people were treated in the medical camp and were also provided with mos­quito nets. Pakistan Navy’s medi­cal teams are providing healthcare facilities to affectees at shelter camps while patrolling of PN ships and Emergency Response Teams in the sea and affected areas continue to promptly respond to distress calls. Pakistan Navy’s Emergency Response Teams are poised and remain ready to provide rescue and relief assistance as the cyclone makes landfall off the Sindh coast, said the PN press release.

Rain plays spoilsport in Pak A-India A match  

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1686974632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023