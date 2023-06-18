Sunday, June 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police register case of fatal bus crash on M-2

Police register case of fatal bus crash on M-2
Web Desk
11:28 AM | June 18, 2023
National

A case has been registered against the motor vehicle examiner, owner, driver, conductor and terminal manager after a passenger bus fatally crashed onto the Motorway II on Sunday.

At least 12 passengers were killed and 30 others wounded after the speeding bus destined to Jhang turned side down, bumped into the road divider and tossed over the other side of the road in Salt Range.

According to the First Information Report, the passengers had cautioned the terminal manager and driver about the condition of the bus.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1687059015.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023