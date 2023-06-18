Police register case of fatal bus crash on M-2

A case has been registered against the motor vehicle examiner, owner, driver, conductor and terminal manager after a passenger bus fatally crashed onto the Motorway II on Sunday.

At least 12 passengers were killed and 30 others wounded after the speeding bus destined to Jhang turned side down, bumped into the road divider and tossed over the other side of the road in Salt Range.

According to the First Information Report, the passengers had cautioned the terminal manager and driver about the condition of the bus.