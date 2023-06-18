‘Political victimisation’ under garb of 9th May violence condemned

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s disgruntled MPA Malik Shehzad Awan, who recently parted ways with the party after 9th May’s violence, in his speech vehe­mently condemned the chaos across the country af­termath of Imran Khan’s arrest. He termed the attack on Jinnah House commonly known as Corp Com­mander Lahore House, GHQ and other public and private installations as unfortunate and demanded an ‘exemplary’ punishment for those responsible.

“Strict action must be taken not only against those who carried out the attacks but the perpetrators should also be brought to justice,” he added. The PTI dissident member also condemned what he called political victimization against innocent PTI mem­bers under the garb of 9th May violent activities. He said that raids were conducted for no reason that violated one’s private life. During his budget speech, Awan was one of the very few lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to raise issues of his constituency.

The PTI dissident from Baldia Town also spoke at length about the civic and infrastructure issues in several localities and union councils in his con­stituency. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Parliamentary leader Rana Ansar said that most of the ministers instead of apprising the house about progress of their respective departments, mainly focused on Karachi’s situation in the past. She said that Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi could not cater increasing number of patients, asking the provincial government to increase healthcare facilities. Rana also hailed the government over establishing Gam­bat Institute of Medical Sciences, where liver trans­plants were being conducted and demanded that such centers should be built across the province.