Sunday, June 18, 2023
Politics of PML-N purely based on public welfare: Muqam

June 18, 2023
SWAT   -   Adviser to Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday said that the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is purely based on public welfare and the development of the country.

The PML-N was utilising every penny of public money in an honest and transparent manner for the welfare of the people and the provision of basic facilities to them, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He lauded PDM-led government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif for their remarkable achievement in steering the country away from the brink of default despite inheriting severe economic hurdles.

He said with regard to this year’s 2023-24 budget, the government has paid special attention to the provision of quality education, and vocational training to the youth, boosting the IT sector and improving the agriculture sector.

Replying to a question, he said every patriotic Pakistani condemned the violent acts of 9 May and urged to take strict actions against the culprits involved in organised attacks.

