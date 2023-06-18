Quarter-finals, semi-finals played in National Futsal Cup phase II

The quarter-finals and semi-finals of the National Futsal Cup Phase II were played in Aghil Futsal Arena, Quetta.

In the first quarter-final, Balochistan Education Board downed Tiger Raisani by 6-3. The second quarter-final was played between Great Hazara and Hazara Club where Great Hazara were triumphant by 4-3. In the third quarter-final, Buitems FC beat Jhalawaan Quetta by 4-1. The last quarter-final was won by Hazara Quetta 10-3 against Gull Hazara. In the first semi-final, Great Hazara thumped Balochistan Education Board by 8-3 while Hazara Quetta outclassed Buitems FC by 10-3 in the second semi-final.

In the women's first semi-final, Hazara Club beat Balochistan Women Academy by 2-1 while Hazara Quetta Academy, in the second semi-final, downed Hazara United FC by 3-0.