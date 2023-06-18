Sunday, June 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Quarter-finals, semi-finals played in National Futsal Cup phase II

Quarter-finals, semi-finals played in National Futsal Cup phase II
Quarter-finals, semi-finals played in National Futsal Cup phase II
Quarter-finals, semi-finals played in National Futsal Cup phase II
Quarter-finals, semi-finals played in National Futsal Cup phase II
Web Sports Desk
5:21 PM | June 18, 2023
Sports

The quarter-finals and semi-finals of the National Futsal Cup Phase II were played in Aghil Futsal Arena, Quetta.

In the first quarter-final, Balochistan Education Board downed Tiger Raisani by 6-3. The second quarter-final was played between Great Hazara and Hazara Club where Great Hazara were triumphant by 4-3. In the third quarter-final, Buitems FC beat Jhalawaan Quetta by 4-1. The last quarter-final was won by Hazara Quetta 10-3 against Gull Hazara. In the first semi-final, Great Hazara thumped Balochistan Education Board by 8-3 while Hazara Quetta outclassed Buitems FC by 10-3 in the second semi-final.

In the women's first semi-final, Hazara Club beat Balochistan Women Academy by 2-1 while Hazara Quetta Academy, in the second semi-final, downed Hazara United FC by 3-0.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1687078274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023