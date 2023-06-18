Sunday, June 18, 2023
Rain, thunderstorm expected in several parts of country

Agencies
June 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   Dust/thunderstorm-rain with iso­lated heavy falls & hailstorm is likely in southeast Sindh, eastern Balo­chistan, north/eastern and south Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Intense dust-storm with thunderstorm and rain is expected in southeast Sindh. Dust storm/dust raising winds are likely over plain areas of the coun­try. Temperature of some major cit­ies recorded on Saturday morning. Islamabad twenty-five degree centi­grade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit eighteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffar­abad twenty-one degree centigrade. According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain with wind and thunderstorm is likely in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Baramula while partly cloudy weather with chances of rain with wind and thun­derstorm in Jammu, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian. Temperature record­ed. Srinagar, Pulwama and Shop­ian seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh five, Anant­nag and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade.

Agencies

