Robbers kill one, injure another over resistance

FAISALABAD - A man was shot dead and another was in­jured for offering resistance during robber­ies here on Saturday. The police also claim to have arrested two dacoits from a hospital, where they were getting medical treatment. A police spokesman said on Saturday that two armed bandits intercepted a man Qaisar Islam (40) when he was passing through a street in his Raza Abad locality. The victim of­fered resistance, and robbers shot at him and injured him seriously. He was rushed to an area hospital, but he succumbed to his inju­ries on the way. SHO Raza Abad Tariq Ameer shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation. Separately, three robbers shot at and injured a motorcyclist, Asif Aslam, a resident of Chak No 364-GB, when he did not stop his two-wheeler near Qambar Mor Rodala. Meanwhile, two dacoits intercepted a car-rider near Samana bridge to loot him. The car-rider opened fire and injured one of the outlaws, Mubeen Sohail (18) of Samana. The other outlaw, Israel, took his accomplice Mubeen Sohail to Emergency Ward of Allied Hospital in a rickshaw and re­quested the doctors for treatment.