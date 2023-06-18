Sunday, June 18, 2023
Selling smuggled Iranian petrol now legal in Balochistan

Our Staff Reporter
June 18, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qud­dus Bizenjo has reportedly legalizsed the sale of Iranian petrol in Quetta and sur­rounding areas. After learning of the ban, the CM ordered the Inspector General of Police to seize the crackdown operation, a media report stated. The CM added that selling Iranian petrol feeds and supports countless families It bears mentioning here that Iranian petrol is smuggled into Pakistan, making it illegal. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) controls Pakistani oil and gas prices in Pakistan. Bizenjo noted that prohibiting selling Ira­nian will deprive several households of in­come. He ordered, however, that the petrol be sold away from residential areas and out in open spaces. In heavily populated residential areas, sales are forbidden. The province’s political and social circles ap­plauded the CM’s decision which saved many livelihoods. Balochistan’s Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langau, said that the CM’s orders are best for the local populace. Pakistani business­men reported an increase in Iranian fuel smuggling last month. Dealers say 35 per­cent of the country’s fuel comes from Iran illegally. The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) says smuggling has spread nationwide, with Balochistan used as a gateway. The government ordered authorities to curb Iranian smuggling in April. Illegal products cut fuel sales by 40 percent, according to an official letter. S&P Global Commodity Insights estimates that Iranian petrol costs Rs. 53/liter less than Pakistani retail, which is the key reason for its high demand.

Our Staff Reporter

