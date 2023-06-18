Shaheen returns to Test side for Sri Lanka tour

LAHORE-Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi returns to Pakistan’s Test squad for the two-match away series against Sri Lanka next month.

The men’s national selection committee has also included uncapped batter Muhammad Huraira and all-rounder Aamir Jamal in the 16-strong squad for what will be Pakistan’s first assignment in the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The squad has been designed keeping in mind the conditions that the team will encounter in Sri Lanka. The team boasts four spinners, four fast bowlers, six specialist batters and two keeper-batters. Shaheen is one wicket away from reaching a century of Test wickets and no Pakistan bowler has picked up more wickets than him since the left-armer made his debut on 3 December 2018. Shaheen, 23, averages 24.86 and has an economy of 3.04. Shaheen said: “I am very excited to be returning to the Pakistan Test side after a year. I dearly missed Test cricket and it was tough for me to be away from this format.

“After missing our entire home season because of the injury, I suffered in Sri Lanka. I am eager to make an impactful comeback in the same country and complete a century of wickets in Test cricket. I want to thank my fans who have provided me support in tough times and I am ready for the challenges ahead.”

Huraira has played 24 first-class, 10 List A and six T20s and he has earned the spot after an impressive run. He was the leading run-scorer in the last two iterations of Quaid Trophy. He is the only batter to breach the 1000-run mark, playing a key role in Northern’s maiden first-class title. In 11 matches, Huraira scored 1,024 runs at an average of 73.14. He holds the record for being the second youngest batter to score a first-class triple-century in Pakistan, behind Javed Miandad.

Aamir Jamal topped the wicket-takers chart for the fast bowlers in Quaid Trophy 2022-23, taking 31 scalps at 29.71 and recorded two five-wicket hauls. He was leading wicket-taker in the six-match One-Day series between Zimbabwe Select and Pakistan Shaheens with 16 dismissals at an average of 21. The highlight of Aamir’s career, however, was defending 15 runs in the last over against England’s Moeen Ali on his Pakistan debut in September last year. Aamir’s immaculate death bowling helped Pakistan to a thrilling six-run win over England in the fifth T20I of the seven-match series. Aamir has the experience of two T20Is, 23 first-class, 23 List A and 20 T20s.

Reflecting on the squad, chief selector Haroon Rashid said: “I want to congratulate all the players who have been selected in the side, especially M Huraira and Aamir Jamal, who have pushed their case through impressive performances over a period of time. “We have devised this squad with the conditions and challenges that our players will encounter in Sri Lanka. This is our first series of the third round of ICC World Test Championship and this squad is fully capable of providingus a solid start.

“The conditions in Sri Lanka largely favour finger spinners, so we have three such bowlers to go with the mystery spin of Abrar Ahmed. At the same time, we cannot overlook the need for fast bowlers and, as such, we have included four pacers so the captain and team management have ample resources on the tour. We boast a strong batting line-up, which I am confident will do well in the two matches.

“The players who have missed out on the selection should not get bogged down as they firmly remain part of our plans. We have an exciting and challenging season ahead of us and they should make the most of the opportunities in domestic cricket and Shaheens’ tours to keep themselves ready.”

Meanwhile, the PCB has also announced the appointment of Morne Morkel as the national side’s bowling coach on a six-month contract. Pakistan will assemble in Karachi on 3 July for a camp ahead of their departure for Sri Lanka on 9 July. The itinerary of the tour will be announced by Sri Lanka Cricket in due course.