Shandur Polo festival to be held on July 7

ISLAMABAD-Two-day Shandur Polo Festival 2023 would be held from July 7 to 9 to entertain the participants coming from various parts of the country at large.

Shandur Polo Festival is an amazing festival celebrated by the tribes of Gilgit and Chitral in the northern parts of the country, said a news release received here on Saturday.

The tribes from the regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral meet at the Shandur pass every summer. Summer and autumn are considered ideal for exploring the regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

The pass has a beautiful polo ground where unique wild free-style polo is used to play among different teams of the region. Shandur Polo Ground is considered to be the highest polo ground in the world at 3,700 meter.

The polo ground is adjacent to Shandur lake.

The festival provides an amazing cultural experience in the Hindukush mountain ranges.