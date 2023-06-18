Sunday, June 18, 2023
Sikh Yatrees return to India through Wahga border crossing

Sikh Yatrees return to India through Wahga border crossing
Our Staff Reporter
June 18, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Sikh yatrees, who had come to Pakistan to at­tend the 417th martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji (Jore Mela), return to their homeland India on Saturday through Wagah border crossing. 

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Sal­eem, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Com­mittee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh and other committee members presented bouquets and gifts to yatrees and later saw off them. 

Sikh yatrees party leader Sardar Gurbachan Singh told the media the love they received in Pak­istan was the most precious gift for them, adding that the yatrees would spread that love after re­turning to their country. Rana Shahid said peoples on both sides of the border wanted to meet each other. “Humanity’s respect takes precedence,” he added . “Whether they were followers of the Sikh faith or Hindu pilgrims, the Pakistani govern­ment is committed to issuing maximum number of religious visas,” pledged the additional secre­tary. He said maintenance and upkeep of histori­cal religious sites and temples were the domain of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). He emphasised the board’s efforts in ensuring bet­ter care of gurdwaras and temples. “All minorities residing in Pakistan are protected, and they enjoy all constitutional rights and religious freedoms,” assured Sardar Amir Singh. Indian Sikh pilgrims also chanted slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

Our Staff Reporter

