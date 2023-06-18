Sunday, June 18, 2023
Standardisation of a single national curriculum  

June 18, 2023
Opinions, Letters

A single national curriculum in Pakistan aims to standardise the education being imparted across all public and private schools in the country. The purpose is to ensure that all students receive an equal level of education, irrespective of their socioeconomic background or geographical location. It would establish a common set of learning objectives for each grade level and ensure that teachers receive the same level of training and professional development opportunities across the country. 

The initiative will also aid in reducing the burden on parents and students who face challenges when moving across provinces or regions. The implementation has some challenges, including cultural and regional identity loss, the need for curriculum flexibility, and the cooperation of all provinces. Thus, a balanced approach is needed to ensure that this initiative can benefit all students equitably.

SUMMAIYA SANGI,

Karachi.

