Stern legal action against quacks ordered

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the Punjab Health Care Commission should take stern legal action against quacks because they never deserved any lieniency for playing with the lives of innocent people. However, the commission should not harrase the qualified doctors and laboratories, which follow the approved SOPs, as this action obstructs provision of quality healthcare to citizens. The minister expressed this while talking to a visiting delegation of office holders of Pakistan MedicalAssociation Punjab. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that he was pleased to meet the PMA Punjab delegation. The services of this organization for medical profession had been remarkable and acknowledge by the whole society. It was playing a vital role to safeguard the rights of doctors in the country. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the recommendations put forward by PMA Punjab will be incorporated in policy making for improvement of the healthcare management system in Pakistan.