Sunday, June 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Stern legal action against quacks ordered

Staff Reporter
June 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the Punjab Health Care Commission should take stern legal action against quacks be­cause they never deserved any lieniency for playing with the lives of innocent people. How­ever, the commission should not harrase the qualified doc­tors and laboratories, which follow the approved SOPs, as this action obstructs provision of quality healthcare to citi­zens. The minister expressed this while talking to a visiting delegation of office holders of Pakistan MedicalAssociation Punjab. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that he was pleased to meet the PMA Punjab delegation. The services of this organiza­tion for medical profession had been remarkable and ac­knowledge by the whole soci­ety. It was playing a vital role to safeguard the rights of doctors in the country. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the recommenda­tions put forward by PMA Pun­jab will be incorporated in pol­icy making for improvement of the healthcare management system in Pakistan.

CM directs health dept to start induction process of nurses

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1687078274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023