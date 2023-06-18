Stern legal action against quacks ordered

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the Punjab Health Care Commission should take stern legal action against quacks be­cause they never deserved any lieniency for playing with the lives of innocent people. How­ever, the commission should not harrase the qualified doc­tors and laboratories, which follow the approved SOPs, as this action obstructs provision of quality healthcare to citi­zens. The minister expressed this while talking to a visiting delegation of office holders of Pakistan MedicalAssociation Punjab. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that he was pleased to meet the PMA Punjab delegation. The services of this organiza­tion for medical profession had been remarkable and ac­knowledge by the whole soci­ety. It was playing a vital role to safeguard the rights of doctors in the country. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the recommenda­tions put forward by PMA Pun­jab will be incorporated in pol­icy making for improvement of the healthcare management system in Pakistan.