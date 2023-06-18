The SCO and Pakistan  

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is an Eurasian political, economic, and international security organisation. It is the world’s largest regional organisation, covering approximately 60% of the area of Eurasia and 40% of the world’s population. This organisation was formed in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Pakistan was formally admitted as a full member of the SCO on June 9, 2017, at the 17th meeting of the heads of state council of the SCO in Astana, Kazakhstan. Pakistan’s inclusion was termed an important foreign policy milestone, strengthening its cooperation with SCO member states and allowing it to play a role in regional stability.

Recently, the SCO foreign minister’s meeting was held in Goa on May 4 and 5, 2023. Pakistan’s foreign minister attended the conference. This was the first visit by Pakistan’s top diplomat to India in 12 years. The visit, as per the Foreign Office, did not in any way reflect a change in Pakistan’s principled position on the Kashmir issue but still faced criticism from within the country.

However, Pakistan’s participation in the summit was a reflection of its commitment to the SCO’s vision of cooperation, which has been repeatedly endorsed by the foreign minister. Moreover, Foreign Minister Bilawal termed his visit positive and productive while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. He added that one of the main points of consideration for participating in the meeting was that China, the all-weather friend of Pakistan, and Russia were the founders of this organisation. Hence, by skipping the SCO summit, Pakistan would have risked losing power within the organisation, which is dominated by the Sino-Russia wing. Therefore, the foreign minister’s move may not be mistaken as a compromise on the Kashmir issue, as the visit was solely a regional imperative for Pakistan, not a bilateral one.

ALI MUHAMMAD KHAN,

Sukkur.