The urgent need for a smoke-free society  

I am writing to express my concern regarding the issue of smoking in our society. Smoking continues to be a major public health problem, causing a wide range of diseases and premature deaths. It not only harms the health of individuals who smoke but also poses a significant risk to those exposed to secondhand smoke. Despite widespread knowledge about the dangers of smoking, many people still engage in this harmful habit. It is crucial that we prioritise public education campaigns and implement stricter regulations to discourage smoking and protect the well-being of our community.

By promoting smoke-free environments, providing support for smokers who want to quit, and raising awareness about the devastating health consequences of smoking, we can make a significant impact on reducing smoking rates and improving public health. Additionally, governments should enforce stricter regulations on tobacco sales, marketing, and packaging. By increasing taxes on tobacco products and implementing plain packaging laws, we can discourage smoking initiation, particularly among young people, who are particularly vulnerable to tobacco industry tactics.

AREEBA IMRAN,

Lahore.