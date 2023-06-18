Thousands of IDPs back home after four days stay in govt relief camps

BADIN-More than 35 thousands IDPs including women, men and children have returned back to their homes after tension of the Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has been defused. The people who are evacuated from the different villages of coastal belt in Taluka Shaheed Fazal Rahu and Badin including Zero point, Sheikh Kario, Sajan Sheikh, Ahmed Rajo, Bhugra Memon, Behdmi and others parts of the coastal belt of district Badin have returned back to their homes after the cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ concluded with no any heavy hit to coastal belt.

District administration Badin has conceived the committee for repatriation of the IDPs consisting on the Assistant Commissioner, representatives of Pak Army, Rangers and concerned Mukhtiarkar of the Talukas. “We left of our homes safe but now after back strong winds and heavy and moderate rains has damaged our homes” Mr. Sajan Shaikh (one of IDP) added.

“Before going to the relief camps we have sold out our livestock on cheap rates amid to face any untoward situation but now we have no animal that is also a big loss of my families, now my kids are asking for milk but I couldn’t explain them the fear of cyclone that compelled us to sell out our livestock.” 45 years old Maryam deplored.

Government is vowed to support all IDPs who are registered in these relief camps hence we are issuing them token as proper support to be assured to them, Mohammad Umar Memon, Mukhtiarkar Badin expressed.

“It’s impact of the climate change that after two or three years we are facing either floods, cyclones or drought situation in district Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar and Thatta, therefore we must think for their permanent solution and livelihood.

We should assist IDPs by providing them agri-inputs and other livelihood sources.” Senior humanitarian actor, Iqbal Hyder, Executive Director, LHDP added.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Badin, Agha Shahnawaz Khan, said that all possible measures to be taken for the support and rehabilitation of the IDPs and said that Govt will provide them necessary assistance as IDPs can pass their lives easily’.

A