Sunday, June 18, 2023
TLP calls off protest march after negotiations with govt

TLP calls off protest march after negotiations with govt

As per agreement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs will write to US for release of Dr Aafia

Imran Mukhtar
June 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday an­nounced that Teh­reek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has called off its “Pakistan Bachao March” after suc­cessful negotiations with the government.

He was addressing a press conference flanked by TLP’s leader Shafiq Amini in Islamabad on Sat­urday. The minister said that talks were primari­ly focused on measures to curb incidents of blasphe­my. Rana Sanaullah said that the government also accepted other demands of TLP, including a reduc­tion in petrol prices. The TLP leader appreciated the government for avoid­ing confrontation, unlike its predecessor.

The minister said that after the second round of talks, crucial matters were settled with the TLP. Regarding the TLP’s de­mand for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, Sanaul­lah described her case as a national issue that sad­dened every Pakistani. 

He urged human rights organisations to pay at­tention to her situation and assured that the gov­ernment would write a letter to United States (US) authorities regard­ing her imprisonment, considering her 86-year sentence unfair. The Teh­reek-e-Labbaik Pakistan called off their Pakistan “Bachao March” after sign­ing a 12 points agreement with the government, signed by Minister for In­terior Rana Sanaullah. 

The agreement demands that in the next three working days, the Minis­try of Foreign Affairs will write to the US for the re­lease of Dr. Aafia Siddiqi. Additionally, the agree­ment envisages the es­tablishment of a filtera­tion mechanism for social media for instant remov­al of blasphemous content. Moreover, the Ministry for Interior will officially issue a letter to clarify that TLP is not a terrorist organi­sation but a political par­ty. The march, which start­ed started from Karachi on May 22, was originally sup­posed to reach Islamabad.

Imran Mukhtar

