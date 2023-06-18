TLP calls off protest march after negotiations with govt

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday announced that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has called off its “Pakistan Bachao March” after successful negotiations with the government.
He was addressing a press conference flanked by TLP’s leader Shafiq Amini in Islamabad on Saturday. The minister said that talks were primarily focused on measures to curb incidents of blasphemy. Rana Sanaullah said that the government also accepted other demands of TLP, including a reduction in petrol prices. The TLP leader appreciated the government for avoiding confrontation, unlike its predecessor.
The minister said that after the second round of talks, crucial matters were settled with the TLP. Regarding the TLP’s demand for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, Sanaullah described her case as a national issue that saddened every Pakistani.
He urged human rights organisations to pay attention to her situation and assured that the government would write a letter to United States (US) authorities regarding her imprisonment, considering her 86-year sentence unfair. The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan called off their Pakistan “Bachao March” after signing a 12 points agreement with the government, signed by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah.
The agreement demands that in the next three working days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will write to the US for the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqi. Additionally, the agreement envisages the establishment of a filteration mechanism for social media for instant removal of blasphemous content. Moreover, the Ministry for Interior will officially issue a letter to clarify that TLP is not a terrorist organisation but a political party. The march, which started started from Karachi on May 22, was originally supposed to reach Islamabad.