TLP calls off protest march after negotiations with govt

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday an­nounced that Teh­reek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has called off its “Pakistan Bachao March” after suc­cessful negotiations with the government.

He was addressing a press conference flanked by TLP’s leader Shafiq Amini in Islamabad on Sat­urday. The minister said that talks were primari­ly focused on measures to curb incidents of blasphe­my. Rana Sanaullah said that the government also accepted other demands of TLP, including a reduc­tion in petrol prices. The TLP leader appreciated the government for avoid­ing confrontation, unlike its predecessor.

The minister said that after the second round of talks, crucial matters were settled with the TLP. Regarding the TLP’s de­mand for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, Sanaul­lah described her case as a national issue that sad­dened every Pakistani.

He urged human rights organisations to pay at­tention to her situation and assured that the gov­ernment would write a letter to United States (US) authorities regard­ing her imprisonment, considering her 86-year sentence unfair. The Teh­reek-e-Labbaik Pakistan called off their Pakistan “Bachao March” after sign­ing a 12 points agreement with the government, signed by Minister for In­terior Rana Sanaullah.

The agreement demands that in the next three working days, the Minis­try of Foreign Affairs will write to the US for the re­lease of Dr. Aafia Siddiqi. Additionally, the agree­ment envisages the es­tablishment of a filtera­tion mechanism for social media for instant remov­al of blasphemous content. Moreover, the Ministry for Interior will officially issue a letter to clarify that TLP is not a terrorist organi­sation but a political par­ty. The march, which start­ed started from Karachi on May 22, was originally sup­posed to reach Islamabad.