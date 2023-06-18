Sunday, June 18, 2023
Two children found dead in car

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-In a tragic turn of events, a four-year-old boy and his two-year-old sister lost their lives after locking themselves up in a car in Sukkur on Saturday. According to the media reports, the cause of death is due to suffocation, as they unknowingly locked themselves into the car as their family was busy attending to the guests. The tragic accident took place in Gulshan Iqbal, Sukkur. They were identified as Ali Raza and Alisha. Police said that they were locked up in the car for two hours as their family kept searching for them in the house. By the time, the heirs reached the car looking for the children, they sadly passed away, Police concluded.

OUR STAFF REPORT

