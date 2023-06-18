UC Chairman Afaaq Baig arrested in Karachi, released after eight hours

KARACHI-Karachi’ UC Chairman Afaaq Baig was arrested by Sindh Police and was kept in police custody for eight hours on Saturday. According to the details, UC-3 Gulberg Town Chairman Afaaq Baig was arrested in Karachi and was kept in custody at the police station for 8 hours. The police authorities revealed that the UC Chairman was taken into custody on the orders of Assistant Commissioner Gulberg. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Jahan Dad Khan of Gulberg informed that Afaaq Baig was kept in custody for 8 hours at the Yousuf Plaza police station, Karachi. The UC Chairman had misbehaved with the Assistant Commissioner, which led to his arrest. Sources revealed that the UC Chairman Afaaq Baig had been detained at Yousuf Plaza police station since 5pm the evening.

The UC chairman stated that he was arrested for opposing the illegal road cutting. He stated that pressure was being exerted on him to seek forgiveness from the Assistant Commissioner. He added that he will not seek forgiveness from anyone for doing public service. It is pertinent to mention here that after receiving information about the arrest, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) workers also gathered outside the police station for the release of the UC Chairman.