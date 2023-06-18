USA and Pakistan: Religious freedom

Despite social and economic advancements in the USA, it still is home to a plethora of religious fundamentalists. The polarity between the fundamentalists and liberals has been there since the civil war. In such scenarios, the legal system helps in keeping society in balance. Pakistan is not so different in this sense. However, Pakistan is not as heterogeneous as the USA. Yet there seems to be a point of contention that is prevailing religious violence in Pakistan as well. Religious beliefs are abstract; hence, they exist both de jure and de facto in nature. For instance, in de jure Pakistan is an Islamic state, however, de facto Pakistan is a Sunni Islamic state.

History gave us a similar development in religious freedom in the context of Pakistan and the USA. Jinnah’s seventh point out of the infamous 14 points and the speech of August 11, 1947, clarifies that he wanted Pakistan to be a democratic state where people could openly exercise their religious practices without any prejudices. On the other hand, Thomas Jefferson, the great American forefather, wrote the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and the Virginia Statute of Religious Freedom in 1786.

State and the clergy have been in tension since the Age of Enlightenment. The hunger for authority between the two gave rise to different models of government known as the Five-Fold Typology of Church-State relations. The first is Theocracy, which means that the power is in the hand of the clergy; it can be one man or a group of religious authorities. In the modern-day world, the Vatican and Iran are following the theocratic system of governance. On the contrary, Erastianism is a form of government that holds absolute power over religion, the country which fits in the vague definition of Erastianism is England after Henry VIII.

The last three types are Establishment, Pluralism, and Separationism. These three streams help us understand the governance model of Pakistan and the USA. Pakistan primarily falls in the category of Establishment. In this system of governance, the state actively sponsors a specific religion or subscribes to a religious doctrine and orchestrates the policies around that religion. However, it would be reductionist to call Pakistan entirely a religious establishment, thanks to the colonial nature of Pakistani jurisdiction. There are elements of Pluralism in the Pakistani constitution as British colonialism had a pluralist legacy. Chapter 15, clause 295 of the Indian Penal Code of 1860 signifies the pluralistic nature of the colonial law which seeped into the Pakistani constitution even after the independence in Article 20 of the constitution.

General Zia made changes to the constitution of 1973. Clause 295B and 295C are an example of those religion-induced changes that led Pakistan to what we now call Islamisation. The law of blasphemy was introduced which is vague and has been used as a weapon against pluralism and Islam as well. When it is mentioned in the constitution that the leader has to be a Muslim, that essentially means that the state has a religion, making Pakistan an establishment. Cases such as Asia Bibi and the recent Sri Lankan manager have given Pakistan a reputation as a notorious state where religious sentiments are more powerful than the law. The dream of Quaid was only seen in corroboration when a Christian Chief Justice Cornelius favored Sharia law and played a vital role in inculcating Islamic values in the legal system, some view it as a paradox.

The US Constitution does not hold any religious pre-conditions for the state ruler. Article VI, paragraph three, presents the “No Religious Test Clause” which says that the government officials and the judiciary is bound by oath to support the constitution of the US and no other religious test. The state is not allowed to have any religious affiliation and there shall be no discrimination based on religion for anyone, including the presidential candidate. This is what makes the US a Separationist state, fifth out of the Five-Fold Typology. In 1791 the US passed its first amendment which gave more room to religious freedom.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” In contrast, Article 2 of the Pakistani constitution says, “Islam shall be the State religion of Pakistan”.

This is a legal representation of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in the US Constitution. The US has successfully kept the two giants, religion and state, separate from each other improving the overall essence of democracy. Where these propositions made living easier for the masses, the jurists have to face legal and ethical problems regularly for a just verdict. Jurists have to work hard to successfully interpret the constitution in the given context without abrogating any other law. They have to face questions such as, where the line has to be drawn between individual liberty and national security and interests. If nothing else, Zia’s Islamisation policies made the life of Pakistani jurists very easy. Issues get resorted in streets by the majority rather than in the courts securing the sanctity of basic human rights.