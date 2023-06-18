Welfare Branch is working for welfare of martyrs families as well as Ghazis, says IGP

LAHORE - Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Welfare Branch is actively working day and night for the welfare of martyrs families as well as Ghazis . In this regard, 83 lakh rupees have been released for medical treatment of personnel. These Ghazis were injured in the mission of suppressing robbers, bandits, criminals in different districts. According to de­tails, in the meeting of the welfare committee, 43 cases received from across the province were carefully reviewed, the committee approved the release of funds for the treatment of 35 officials. Chakwal Police TSI Adnan Haider was given 1 million rupees, Rahim Yar Khan injured constable Muhammad Ayub and Asif Shehzad were also given 1 million rupees each, similarly 53 lakh rupees were provided to other 32 Ghazis for medical expenses. IG Punjab directed the Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riyaz Nazir Gara that welfare branch should continue to take measures for the welfare of police employees and provide all possible support to the affected employees by taking immediate action on the requests received from the districts. Dr. Usman further said that the welfare of the force is top priority so that Sipah can concentrate all its attention on delivering justice to the people.