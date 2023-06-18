Sunday, June 18, 2023
Work in progress on several development projects across country: Dastgir

Work in progress on several development projects across country: Dastgir

Federal Minister inaugurates 132-kV transmission line in Gujranwala

Our Staff Reporter
June 18, 2023
GUJRANWALA   -   Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan in­augurated a 132-kV transmission line from Kot Agha to Saranwali on Saturday, which has been completed with Rs 45 million.

Addressing the inaugural ceremo­ny, he said that the transmission line was a source for comfort for the elec­tricity consumers of the area, add­ing that Kot Agha to Saranwali line would help provide electricity with full voltage and bringing down load-shedding hours. 

The energy minister said that in­stallation of the transmission line was completed in a short period of only six months, adding that the project was a proof of technical skills of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) en­gineers and workers, for which they deserve appreciation. 

He mentioned that work was in progress on several development projects including improvement and stabilization of electricity distribu­tion system across the country. 

Member National Assembly Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Chairman Board of Directors GEPCO Muhammad Shoaib Butt, Chief Executive Engineer Mu­hammad Ayub, Chief Engineer Za­matiyaz Ahmed Cheema, and others were present.

Our Staff Reporter

