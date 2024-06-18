Celebrations continue across Pakistan on second day of Eidul Azha

Festivities continue on the second day of across Pakistan with the revered observance of the Sunnah of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim [AS].

Since morning, major cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar alongside various other towns have been witnessing animal sacrifices.

In addition, people visit relatives and friends to share Eid joys, while some exchange gifts and sweetmeats.

Despite sweltering temperatures, public enthusiasm is evident as amusement parks, theme parks and picnic spots draw visitors' droves.

falls in the 12th Islamic month, Zil Hajj, which marks the conclusion of the Islamic lunar calendar and includes the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Law enforcement agencies have formulated a comprehensive plan to prevent any untoward incidents during the auspicious occasion of Eid.

The Punjab Police has designed a detailed security strategy to ensure a peaceful across the province.

A persistent heatwave continued across Punjab on Eid day, with the Met Office forecasting similar weather conditions during the remaining Eid holidays.