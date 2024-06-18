Tuesday, June 18, 2024
COAS visits LoC, says any provocation to be met with swift response

Web Desk
3:43 PM | June 18, 2024
Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Monday visited the Line of Control (LOC) in the Haji Pir sector to celebrate Eidul Azha with the troops.

The COAS offered Eid prayers with the officers and soldiers at the frontline, praying for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity.

On the festive occasion, he paid respects to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Addressing the troops, the COAS commended their dedication, high morale, and commitment to defending the motherland.

“Pakistan has always supported peace and stability in the region; however, any provocation or violation of Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response, with the full support of the nation, InshaAllah,” the COAS said.

He said, “As soldiers, we take pride in celebrating such festivities away from our homes and loved ones while on duty, ensuring the security of our country and fellow citizens.”

Celebrations continue across Pakistan on second day of Eidul Azha

Discussing the indigenous freedom struggle of the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the COAS reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance, aligned with the relevant United Nations resolutions.

He condemned India’s ongoing oppression and brutalities against the Kashmiris, saying that post-election, India had been attempting to mask its aggression and victimization of the Kashmiri people with false propaganda and provocations against Pakistan.

Such tactics, including manufacturing false flag operations, had become a routine political tool of India, he added.

Earlier upon arrival at the LoC, the COAS was received by the Commander of Rawalpindi Corps.

