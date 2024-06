Festivities and sacrifice of animals are continuing on second day of Eid-ul-Azha today.

The sacrifice of animals to mark Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim AS and Hazrat Ismael AS will continue by tomorrow.

People will also continue to visit relatives and friends to celebrate Eid festivities and picnic spots are also witnessing unusual rush.

Similarly, cooking and serving of food at homes is also key festivity for the people during these remaining two days.