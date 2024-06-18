Minister claims Imran Khan enjoys longstanding favour among judicial figures

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain claimed on Tuesday that PTI founder Imran Khan enjoyed longstanding favour among several judicial figures.

Interacting with a group of reporters here, the minister stated that the failure to bring to justice those accused of destabilising state institutions and causing political instability was a question mark on their (institutions') effectiveness.

He expressed the belief that had there been proper accountability, figures like Mujeebur Rehman and Altaf Hussain would not have garnered judicial favour.

Hussain emphasised the importance of taking firm action against those who undermined state institutions.

The minister acknowledged the judiciary's integrity, but voiced concerns about perceived inclination towards former prime minister Imran Khan in recent court decisions.

Regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman's support for the PTI, the minister said it was 'unnatural', given Maulana's traditional voter base in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province being governed by the PTI.

The minister hailed the PML-N government's 100-day performance as historic, expressing optimism for the country's development in the coming years.