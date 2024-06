Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday telephoned former Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Both leaders extended Eid greetings to each other while also expressing their good wishes.

Also, they prayed for the prosperity of the country with a particular focus on the political situation of Balochistan.

The PM, afterwards, also had a conversation with KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to felicitate him on the occasion of Eid.