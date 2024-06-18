PPP opposes privatisation of state-owned enterprises

Sindh Minister for Power, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the PPP has opposed to the privatisation of the state institutions.

This is a continuation of the long-term policy of the party which has opposed any move to privatize.

He said by reducing the expenditure of every institution, a process of reform could be started while adding all problems should be resolved through dialogue.

Also, he added the PTI founder was removed through a constitutional process while mentioning when he was in power, he used to like all institutions but now he has been blaming all institutes.

The provincial minister said in order to avoid his arrest, the PTI founder directed the use of petrol bombs while mentioning he made his founder uncouth to attack his opponents.