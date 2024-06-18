Tuesday, June 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab CM for expanding investment, trade volumes with Spain

Punjab CM for expanding investment, trade volumes with Spain
Web Desk
3:39 PM | June 18, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has welcomed the growing trade volume between Pakistan and Spain in a meeting with the Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan, José Antonio de Ory, on Tuesday.

According to details, the two leaders discussed trade, investment, education, culture and tourism exchanges between Punjab and Spain during the meeting.

Maryam reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to enhancing investment and trade volumes with Spain, welcoming the upward trend in trade between the two countries.

The chief minister highlighted sustainable government initiatives aimed at creating a favourable environment for business development.

She also informed the ambassador about investment opportunities available in textiles, food processing, agriculture and livestock sectors for the business community in Spain.

The Spanish ambassador expressed keen interest in fostering a robust economic partnership in Punjab.

During the meeting, the two leaders emphasised the need for enhanced joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

COAS visits LoC, says any provocation to be met with swift response

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1718626243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024