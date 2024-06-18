Punjab CM for expanding investment, trade volumes with Spain

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has welcomed the growing trade volume between Pakistan and Spain in a meeting with the Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan, José Antonio de Ory, on Tuesday.

According to details, the two leaders discussed trade, investment, education, culture and tourism exchanges between Punjab and Spain during the meeting.

Maryam reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to enhancing investment and trade volumes with Spain, welcoming the upward trend in trade between the two countries.

The chief minister highlighted sustainable government initiatives aimed at creating a favourable environment for business development.

She also informed the ambassador about investment opportunities available in textiles, food processing, agriculture and livestock sectors for the business community in Spain.

The Spanish ambassador expressed keen interest in fostering a robust economic partnership in Punjab.

During the meeting, the two leaders emphasised the need for enhanced joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.