Tuesday, June 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rain, gusty winds forecast in Lahore, parts of Punjab today

Rain, gusty winds forecast in Lahore, parts of Punjab today
Web Desk
11:19 AM | June 18, 2024
National

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Lahore and parts of Punjab may have rain and gusty winds from Tuesday (today) - June 18 to June 22.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air is currently prevailing over most parts of Pakistan, and a shallow westerly wave is expected to enter the northern regions on Monday.

Under these conditions, rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with some heavy falls, are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Mianwali from the evening of June 18 to June 22, with occasional gaps.

Additionally, rain and thundershowers are expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan, and Layyah from June 20 to June 22.

In Lahore, maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 43-45°C on Tuesday.

COAS visits LoC, says any provocation to be met with swift response

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most parts of Punjab over the past 24 hours.
Jhelum, Joharabad, Bhakkar, and Gujranwala were the hottest places in the province, with maximum temperatures recorded at 47°C. Attock, Bahawalnagar, Noorpur Thal, Hafizabad, Layyah, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Mangala, and Sargodha saw maximum temperatures of 46°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature reached 44°C, with relative humidity recorded at 24 percent in the evening.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1718626243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024