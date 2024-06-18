Rain, gusty winds forecast in Lahore, parts of Punjab today

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Lahore and parts of Punjab may have rain and gusty winds from Tuesday (today) - June 18 to June 22.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air is currently prevailing over most parts of Pakistan, and a shallow westerly wave is expected to enter the northern regions on Monday.

Under these conditions, rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with some heavy falls, are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Mianwali from the evening of June 18 to June 22, with occasional gaps.

Additionally, rain and thundershowers are expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan, and Layyah from June 20 to June 22.

In Lahore, maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 43-45°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most parts of Punjab over the past 24 hours.

Jhelum, Joharabad, Bhakkar, and Gujranwala were the hottest places in the province, with maximum temperatures recorded at 47°C. Attock, Bahawalnagar, Noorpur Thal, Hafizabad, Layyah, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Mangala, and Sargodha saw maximum temperatures of 46°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature reached 44°C, with relative humidity recorded at 24 percent in the evening.