Three siblings drown in Sindh River in Layyah, one rescued

Three siblings tragically drowned in the Sindh River in South Punjab's Layyah district.

The incident occurred when a girl was sitting by the river bank and accidentally fell in.

Seeing her in distress, her sister jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue her. Not wanting to see his sisters in danger, their brother also leaped into the river to help.

Their father, witnessing the perilous situation, managed to rescue his son but was unable to reach his daughters in time.

Sadly, both Rehanna and Rukhsana drowned in the river.

Upon receiving the distressing news, rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated an operation to recover the bodies of the minor girls.

The deceased girls, identified as six-year-old Rehanna and 10-year-old Rukhsana. The family resides in a hut near the riverbank.