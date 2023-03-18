Share:

ATTOCK - Two police officers received multiple injuries when their official vehicle was hit by a dumper in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal Police Station.

Their vehicle was hit by a speedy dumper when they both were on night patrolling near Burhan. Both the injured, ASI Aqeel Ahmad and Constable Abdul Qadeer Khan, were shifted to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal. DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghayas Gul Khan visited THQ Hospital to inquire after the health of the injured cops.

On the complaint of ASI Aqeel Ahmad, an FIR has been registered against the driver of the dumper whose identity could not be ascertained as he fled from the scene taking advantage of the darkness.