Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha division Commissioner Muhammad Aj­mal Bhatti on Friday said a target of 80,000 metric tonnes procurement of wheat had been set during the current year. He was chairing a meeting regard­ing procurement of wheat in the division at his office. Deputy commissioners of four districts, in­cluding Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha, besides senior officers of the food department and agriculture department were also present. The commissioner was briefed that 14 procurement centres had been set up, including Sargodha, Sil­lanwali, Sahiwal, Bhulwal, Kot Momin and Shahpur.

FLOUR DISTRIBUTING POINTS SET UP IN SARGODHA

The district administration has finalised ar­rangements for the distribution of free flour among the deserving and poor people. This was said by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Shoiab Ali on Friday while talking to media here on Friday.

He said 1,971,969 flour bags would be distrib­uted among 657,323 people across the district and the district administration had set up 287 distri­bution points, including 122 in Sargodha, 41 in Bhulwal, 21 in Bhera, 32 in Shahpur, 24 in Sillan­wali, 20 in Sahiwal and 27 points in Kot Momin.

The DC said 746,277 bags would be distrib­uted in Sargodha, 192,660 in Bhulwal, 168,252 in Bhera, 252,168 in Kot Momin, 198,768 in Sahiwal, 198,636 in Shahpur and 215,208 flour bags would be distributed in Sillanwali.

THREE FERTILIZER DEALERS FINED FOR OVERCHARGING

The district administration fine three fertilizers shops accused of overcharging here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, Price Control Magistrate and Assistant Director Agriculture De­partment Sargodha Aslam Khan on early Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown against artificial shortage creators of fertilizers and over­charging. He raided various areas including Dhre­ma, 46 Adda area and Pull 111 areas and imposed fine of Rs20,000 to three fertilizer dealers over different violations. Aslam Khan said that district administration would never allow anyone to sale fertilizers on profiteering basis.