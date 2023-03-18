Share:

Karachi - Olympian Nizam afandy and asri Zaman from Malaysia took top two positions in the ILCA 7 category followed by BowonnanChanram from Thailand at the third position at the end of the second day on completion of six races in the 1st CNS International Sailing regatta 2023 held off the coast of Karachi.

In the Windsurfing RSX Class category, top position was held by Pakistan’s Qasim Abbas while Izzuddin bin Abdul Rani from Malaysia was second followed by Pakistan’s M Irfan. In the ILCA 4 Class (U-18 Yrs), the first position was held by Isaac Goh of Singapore followed by MsNoppassornKhunboonjan and ThanapatSricharoen of Thailand. The event is planned to conclude on March 19 upon completion of all the planned races of the regatta.