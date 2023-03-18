Share:

This refers to the recent inflationary delude - the Mini-Budget, knowingly put forth by the Pakistan Democratic Movement. It is undoubtedly true to the core that our country has been going through tough times, but is there anything done by the poor for which they are being mercilessly inundated with inflationary policies?

Every other day, the security forces have been targeted by terrorists. Hundreds have been prone to these daily-excruciating incidents. Fear and anxiety rule the country, and the imminent danger of such incidents hovers over the country for quite a lot of time. The day terrorists geared up their terror activities must have been pressed and crushed by highly intelligence-led operations across the country with collaborations of all Law-enforcement agencies: military, paramilitary, and civilian forces. Had it been done on time, the morale of terrorists might have declined to the edge.

To call a spade a spade policy must have been adopted by the law enforcers to bring peace and tranquility to the country. Moreover, one often comes across incidents of mob killings over unfounded blame for dishonoring the Quran or so-called defamatory remarks in the sacred. The recent incident of this chain of mob killings is Nankana Sahib where a furious mob killed a mentally-disturbed person with blunt weapons. These incidents not only tear apart the name of Pakistan in the world but also worsen the country’s image at International forums.

To amend all this mess up, the country needs direly a powerful mass leader, and unshakable robust policies both internal and external. The Government and other politicians all have this great opportunity to win the confidence of hoi polloi. The one who won the confidence of the people of Pakistan will win the General-Election of 2023. All you do is your choice.

IMTIAZ ESSA HALEPOTO,

Jamshoro.