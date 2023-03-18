Share:

KARACHI - Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) on Friday rescued a youth abducted from ransom some three months earlier. According to SSP AVCCC Abdul Rahim Sherazi, specialization team along with local police conducted successful operation for recovery of kidnapped youth in Katcha area of Kashmore. The youth identified as Zakirullah was kidnapped from Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi on December 15, 2022. The family was contacted by the kidnappers for ransom for his release. However, the abducted youth was rescued after successful operation but no arrest could be made.