According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Pakistan may be home to a potential aviation crisis as most airlines are struggling to recover dues of $290 million. The primary reason for this is a severe financial crisis that has reduced the country to a dire state, to say the least. With hopes of recovering costs lost, most airlines have warned that they may suspend operations in Pakistan; Virgin Atlantic was the more recent carrier to announce the suspension of its operations, and more may follow unless the government is able to figure out a way around this.

As of right now, our tough economic conditions have left us in deep waters, but the fear is that all of this is about to get much worse. Already, our aviation industry struggles to remain afloat because of high costs, reduced revenue, debts, inefficient management and low-quality equipment. The demand to enact corrective measures has dominated public discourse for years but little has been done. Add to this the fact that most international carriers have also warned against operating in Pakistan because of the insurmountable challenges that lie in operating in the country.

Pakistan is already going through a payment crisis with foreign exchange reserves have dwindled all the way down to $4.3 billion. This means that certain payments cannot be made and unfortunately, the aviation industry is a place where the government tries to cut costs through indefinite delays in payments. The fact that revenue is generated in rupees and costs are incurred in dollars is also a problem keeping in mind the exchange rates. All in all, this creates a situation where airlines are forced to make decisions between operating is loss or utilising their aircrafts in areas where they may be used more efficiently. If this is to happen in the future, there is no denying the fact that Pakistan will be placed on a back-foot.

It is vital that the government addresses these concerns and caters to the international carriers that are still operating in the country. A long-term plan must be devised to pay off all the remaining dues so that Pakistan can prove that its market is worth investing in. While we work towards securing the IMF tranche for the economy, we must also develop plans through which this crisis can be averted.