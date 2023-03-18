Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Mir Ijaz Azeem Khan Baloch on Friday said the board has introduced an automatic digital sys­tem (ADS) to develop the examination system on modern lines. Under the Digital Attendance and Monitoring System (DAMS), the real-time online attendance of the examination staff and the monitoring staff including the students participating in the examina­tions would be taken, he added. He ex­pressed these views while talking to students and teachers during his visit to the ongoing matric examination centres in Panjgur area. Baloch said the present age was of education, add­ing that children should also acquire knowledge with enthusiasm because going forward these children had to handle the future of the country. He said that the endeavour was to equip future generations with the jewel of modern education, saying that cheat­ing culture was darkening the future of students. Strict measures were be­ing taken to eliminate cheating in the examinations, for which special moni­.