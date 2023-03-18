Share:

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Minister for Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahid Khattak on Friday said that the provincial cabinet had decided to reopen the alleged misappropriation case in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to take it to logical end. Briefing the media on cabinet meeting details, Shahid Khattak said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would be asked to conduct investigations into the alleged corruption in BRT project. Moreover, he said that it was also decided at the cabinet meeting that following complaints regarding misappropriation in the Policy Board of the Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI), the Board of Governors and MTIs will be dissolved.

He informed that the meeting also took up the issue of Social Media Influencers who were running political campaigns for PTI from their homes on a monthly stipend of Rs 25000. The caretaker KP Minister said that the cabinet meeting showed its concern where the hefty amount Rs 7 billion allocated for Peshawar Beautification Project was spent